LaJuana Gail Barto, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022.
A Celebration of Life is at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Biggers Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Cook Children’s Hospital, www.cookchildrens.org.
LaJuana was born May 8, 1950 in San Augustine, Texas. She loved nothing more than being a mom, not only to her kids but to anyone’s kids. LaJuana was a selfless and giving woman always willing to do anything for anyone. She will be sorely missed by those who love her until the day they meet again.
Survivors include devoted husband of 52 years, Steve Barto, Sr. of Azle; daughter, Natalie Barto of Azle; son, Steve Barto, Jr. of Azle; granddaughter, Sloane Barto of Azle; sister, Polly Jordan and husband, Tom of Houston; brother, Johnny Foster and spouse Joe of Springtown; sister, Coco Foster of Houston; brother, Roger Barto of Fort Worth; sister, Glenda Curry and husband, Jeff of Trophy Club; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.