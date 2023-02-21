Kimberly Diane Shoemaker, 57, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 17, 2023, with her dad and sister by her side.
Kim was born October 26, 1965, in Fort Worth to Roger Dale Allmon and Sherry Nadine Holt Allmon.
She was preceded in death by her son, Chad Watson.
Survivors include father, Roger Allmon; mother, Sherry Allmon; stepmother, Janice Allmon; children, Brandon Shoemaker and wife, Lauren and Summer Shoemaker and Dru Howeth; grandchildren, Reagan, David, Wyatt, Gatlin and Preslee; sister, Lisa O’Connor and husband, Don O’Conner; many aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces and friends.
