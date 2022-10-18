Kathryn Anne Worthen, 86, passed away Saturday morning, October 15, 2022.
Graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 in Azleland Cemetery.
Viewing is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at White's Azle Funeral Home.
Kathryn was born November 20, 1935 in Bowie, Texas to Walter G. and Louise R. Hoeldtke.
A longtime resident of Azle, she was active in AISD PTA for many years, as well as an election official for Parker County. She volunteered often in support of the Azle Optimist Club. Kathryn also worked at C&W Electronics since 1963, which she and Paul owned.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; and her spouse of 52 yrs. Paul L. Worthen.
She is survived by son, Mark Worthen and wife, Suzanne of Stephenville; son, Jeff Worthen and wife, Elizabeth Jane of Houston; daughter, Cindy Eubank and husband, Larry of Keller; son, Karl Worthen and wife, Pam of Dallas; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and sister, Genevieve Lockley of Georgetown, Texas .
