June “Charlotte” Tidwell
1933-2022
June “Charlotte” Tidwell, 88, of Azle, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by her family December 18, 2021. She was born June 5, 1933, in Sacramento, California. She married the love of her life, Sid Tidwell on December 15, 1949, and was married for 60 years.
Celebration Of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. May 7 at Azle Central Park followed by a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. at Ash Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Team PHenomenal Hope” into the general fund in memory of great-grand baby Lincoln Richard Tidwell. Please use the memo field to indicate donation memory.
Proceeded in death by her husband Henry Sidney Tidwell, son Terry Tidwell, daughter-in-law Debra Tidwell, granddaughter Amy Tidwell Berkner, and great-grand son Lincoln Tidwell.
Survivors include her brother Bobby Isgren of Memphis; sons Troy and Robert Tidwell; daughter-in-law Debbie Tidwell Lewis; six grandchildren, Amber and husband Barry Upshaw, Angela Puckett, Jennifer and husband Jason Smith, Justin and wife Amanda Tidwell, Robert Tidwell Jr. and Joey Tidwell. Twelve great-grandchildren, Sydney Tidwell, Carlee Puckett, Cheyenne Dennis, Jordan, Jamie & Jaden Upshaw, Dragan & Brody Berkner, Raylen, Mckenley, Ayden & Ashyr Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.