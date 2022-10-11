Judy Carol Wood Clendennen, 73, passed away, Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Graveside: 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Annis Chapel, Springtown. Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at Alexander’s Midway, Springtown.
She was born September 22, 1949 in Fort Worth to Henry Lee and Rose (Dodd) Wood.
Judy worked for Cash America Pawn and retired in 2017 after 25 years of dedicated service. She loved to go to the casinos, play bingo and garden. But, most of all she enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Clendennen; siblings, Danny Ray Wood, Connie Williams, Jean Brown and Romona Jo Sibert; and grandson, Leslie Gilley.
Judy is survived by her children, Jackie Gilley and husband, Barry, Brian Clendennen and girlfriend, Ginger, and Wendy Clendennen; sister, Rosalee Ruby; grandchildren, Chelsea, Raelyn, Toby, Breanna and Rebecca; great grandchildren, Kayden, Easton, Shaun and Shane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.