Johnny Ray Fowler, 76, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in Weatherford.
Graveside Service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Ash Creek Cemetery.
Johnny was born Nov. 9, 1945 in Fort Worth to Franklin and Lucy Hewitt Fowler. He had been employed for several years at Clarks Precision Machine and Tools in Azle. Johnny was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Azle. Johnny married the love of his life, Charlene Daniel, Sept. 2, 1966.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlene; and sister, Louise Weldon.
Survivors include his son, Michael and wife, Amanda; grandsons, Colby and Cayden Fowler; nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Johnny will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
