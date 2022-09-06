Johnny Lee Stevens, 82, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Fort Worth.
Funeral services were held, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at Alexander's Midway. Internment followed at Azleland.
He was born Oct. 31, 1939 to Jesse and Carrie (Smith) Stevens in Fort Worth. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Inger Frazier; brothers, Bill Stevens, Mac Stevens, and J.R. Stevens and grandson Jeremy. He was an automotive mechanic for over 60 years. Johnny was an avid dirt track race car owner and fan. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Johnny loved to celebrate holidays and of course Halloween. He was a kind and loving man who would be the first to help anyone in need. Johnny was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Beulah (Jernigan) Stevens; son, Jesse Stevens and his wife Patty; daughters, Connie and her husband Scott Ellis, Belinda and her husband Larry Hart; brother, James Wright and his wife, Paula; sister, Mary Christopher; grandchildren, Jason, Jacob, Matthew, and Miranda; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Makayla, Finnley, and Zoe.
