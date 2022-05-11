Johnnie E. Brunette
1943-2022
Johnnie E. Brunette passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Fort Worth.
Funeral service is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: One hour prior. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum.
John was born Aug. 1, 1943, in San Angelo to Elton and Jean Brunette. John graduated from Texas A&M University - Commerce in 1989. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 1998 to manage his real estate investments.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Jimmie Brunette.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Brunette; daughters, Kim Ware and husband, Mark and Johnna Bridges and husband, Blair; step-son Jimmy Caldwell; grandchildren, Kristen Lindner and husband, Chris, Adam Campbell and wife, Angie and Kyle Ware; three great-granddaughters, Kayla Lindner, Baylor Lindner and Lily Campbell; sister, Beverly Geurin and husband, John; sister-in-law, Linda Brunette Redfield; nieces, Marnie Geurin and Misty Brunette; and mother of his children, Joan Brunette.
