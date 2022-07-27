John William Hall
1937-2022
John William Hall, 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Springtown.
Funeral was10 a.m., Tuesday, July 26 at Alexander’s Midway, Springtown. Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Boyd.
John was born Aug. 4, 1937 in Reno to Ray Dillard and Dela (Sisk) Hall. He was a life long member of the Springtown Community. John was a deacon of New Hope Baptist Church. In 1955 he married the love of his life, Bette Haugen, they were married for 65 years and had four children together. They opened their hearts and home to many teenagers and children in need. Later in life they adopted four of their own grandchildren. John was a giving man with a big heart.
He was preceded in death by both parents, his wife, Bette (Haugen) Hall, son, Johnny Joe Hall, son-in-law, Mike Lesko, grandson, Joshua Hall, brother, Jack Hall, and sister, Dorothy Wrinkle.
Survivors: Son, Ray Hall and wife, Paula; daughters, Lyni Weaver and Robin Smith and husband, Brad; sister, Bonnie Henry and husband, Bill; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great great grandchild and extended family and friends.
