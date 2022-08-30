John Frost Maverick III, of Azle, was the first born of John Frost Maverick Jr., and Katherine Bernice Maverick on July 26, 1938 in Houston, Texas.
Funeral was held Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Houston. Following graduation from Texas A&M University he married Sharyon Kaye Maverick and began a 30 year career as an engineer for General Dynamics raising his family in Azle, Texas.
He is survived by two sisters and a brother, Laurie married to Don, Bede married to Jerry and Mike; three sons, John married to Tammy, Gene married to Michelle and David married to Sarah; six grandchildren, Corey, Shannon, Haylee, Reilly, Rosie and Sam; and three great- grandchildren Gunner, Rhett and Remi.
