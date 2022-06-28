Joe Rex Rollins
1932-2022
Joe Rex Rollins, 89, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, June 26,2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation is Thursday, June 30, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Biggers Funeral Home in Lake Worth.
Joe Rex was born in Dublin, Texas to the late Charlie and Hilda Rollins on October 25, 1932.
After graduating from Rotan High School, he married Lillie Weems and moved to the Azle are where they raised their two sons, Joe and Michael.
Joe Rex loved his family! He loved watching his sons and grandchildren play sports, go to the many birthday parties and holidays with all of the family. He was a man of integrity and loyalty and taught his family these qualities.
Joe Rex was a machinist at Convair/General Dynamics for 35 years where he was well respected and made many friends.
Joe Rex is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lillie Mae. He is also survived by his son, Joe and wife, Doris; son, Michael and wife, Kay. His grandchildren are: Ryan Rollins (Crystal); Lisa Kastner (Jeff); Landon Rollins (Kim); Kristyn Rollins Butler, Katelyn Rollins and Jayden Rollins. His great grandchildren include: Mikey, Niki, Nathyn, Noah, Jakob, Katelynn, AJ, Lane, Aiden, Cadence, Kellan and Kinley Rollins; Drake and Trenton Butler; and Carter Kastner.
