Joann Arredondo Badillo
1961-2022
Joann Arredondo Badillo, 60, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 in Springtown.
Visitation was Thursday 6-8 p.m. Service was held Friday 12 p.m. at Alexander's Midway Chapel. Lunch followed at Azle Deer Cove.
Joann was born Aug. 20, 1961 in Austin to Pat and Ophelia Salazar Arredondo.
Joann was preceded in death by her father and son, Julian Badillo.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jose M. Badillo; sons, Joe M. IV, Jonathan M., Josh and Jason Badillo; grandchildren, Jonas, Jayden, Ava, Devon, Gavin, Lillian and Julian; mother, Ophelia Arredondo; brothers, Patrick and Martin Arredondo; sister, Janie Turlington and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Joann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved life and her family. Joann will be greatly missed by all who love her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.