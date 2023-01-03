Joan Elaine Gathright passed away on Christmas morning, December 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 63.
Memorial visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at White’s Azle Funeral Home.
She was born in Fort Worth, Texas and graduated from Azle High School in 1978 where she was the homecoming queen, basketball sweetheart, and Ms. Azle High School. Joanie obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1982. After working for multiple accounting firms in the DFW area, she decided to become a teacher for both Azle and Northwest Independent School Districts where she taught high school Accounting, Business Computer Information Systems, and Student Leadership for over 18 years.
Her greatest passions were traveling around the world, teaching her beloved students, wine-tasting, and being involved in whatever activities her children were interested in at the time. She was an excellent mother, sister, and friend who cared deeply for those she loved.
Joanie is preceded in death by her father, Morris Marvin Scott.
Joanie is survived by her mother, Jo Ann Scott; brother, Donald Lee Scott; her children, Scott Allen Gathright and Iris Jade Johnson, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Leigh Anna Gathright and Benjamin Philip Bopp of Toledo, Ohio; she was blessed by having an extended Norwegian family of Marianne, Inge, Hans-Magnus, and Jon-Anders Haukoy who she loved tremendously; she is also survived by the countless number of students aka “children” she touched during her years as an educator.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Marshall Morrison and Mr. Charles Joynes for their excellent care of our mother during her final days. The efforts of these individuals ensured her comfort, for which we are eternally grateful.
Please consider donating in Joanie’s memory to the organization that helped her the most – The ALS Association-Texas Chapter.
