Jimmie Sue Howard Dickey, age 86, a resident of Azle, Texas, passed away to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalms 73:26.
A graveside service was held at Bethel Cemetery in Decatur, Texas on Sept. 12, 2022.
Sue was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Decatur, Texas to Clemma J. and Pearl North Howard.
On Halloween of 1952 in Decatur, Texas, Sue, tricked rather than treated, Emmit Wayne Dickey into marriage. She and her husband, Wayne, spent their early years of marriage in Wise County, Texas before moving to Azle, Texas in 1965. There, and throughout their remaining 51 years of marriage, life blessed them with quite a large family and group of friends.
Sue was a member of Ash Creek Baptist Church. She worked several years at Azle Manor Nursing Home, but her most notable life’s work was that of a homemaker and Granny, as most knew her by.
Granny loved to cook; most everything was fried. She never failed to have plenty prepared for the many that came by for supper each evening. She kept her neighbors concerned as they never knew when she would accidently catch the countryside on fire burning trash or run their brick mailboxes down while driving and eating ice cream. Granny was feisty, a fighter, loved attention, but most importantly she was truly full of love.
As Sue’s battle with renal disease progressed, her last few months were spent at Springtown Park Rehabilitation and Care Center. Her family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciate and gratitude to the employees there for their love and compassion. She made many wonderful friends and memories during her time there.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant granddaughter, Traci Sue Glaze; granddaughter, Brandi Diane Dickey; infant great-great-grandson, Tycen Wayne Scruggs; siblings, Orville Driskell, Marvin Driskell, Govie Morris, C. J. “Shorty” Howard, and Bobbie Tiller.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her best friend, caregiver and daughter, Becky Glaze of Azle; sons “Bubba” Dickey of Azle, and David Dickey and wife, Misty of Mineral Wells; her grandchildren, Lori Scroggins and husband, Doug of Mineral Wells, Amy Suddeath and husband Larry of Azle, Brent Glaze of Bridgeport, Shane Dickey of Azle, Kelly Russell of Abilene, Morganne Epting and Koby Dickey both of Mineral Wells; her sister, Wanda Kay Stagg and husband, Lowell of Decatur; her brother-in-law, Jack Tiller of Lewisville; her sisters-in-law, Nada Howard of Highland Village, Norma Dickey of San Angelo, and Marie Moore and Dorris Dickey, both of Rhome; 22 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and their families; and a host of friends.
