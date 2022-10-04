Jimmie Jack Prentice, 81, of Azle, Texas, passed away on September 27, 2022 at Harris Methodist Hospital in Azle, Texas. He was born to Hildegarde Ruby Prentice and James Warren Prentice on the 5th of September, 1941 in Snohomish, Washington. Jim graduated from Cubberly High School in Palo Alto, California in 1959 and received both a Bachelors from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Master's degree from Dallas Baptist University while working full time at Boeing Aircraft.
Jim served his country in the U.S. Navy for 21 years doing “sea duty” rotations in Hawaii, the Philippines, Adak Alaska, Thailand and Midway Island. He spent 20 years working as a Manufacturing Engineer before making a career change to Trade Show Decorator. He retired in 2017 at the age of 76.
Jim was an avid gardener and loved to work on projects around the house and yard. He achieved the title of Master Gardener as well as Master Composter and was taking college courses related to horticulture until the time of his death.
Jim was a very active member of Inglewood United Methodist Church in Grand Prairie for 23 years and has been a fixture at Azle First United Methodist Church since 2001. Jim was an accomplished tenor in several choirs until cancer treatment took his voice.
He married Margaret Pauline (Peggy) on August 6, 1971, who survives him. He is also survived by his brother Alby Prentice and wife Sharon, brother-in-law John Mulligan, son Justin Prentice, daughter Nyenna Prentice, daughter Melinda Bolles and husband John, grandchildren Molly, Harley and Jacob Bolles, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and their families and his beloved canine companion Scout. Jim was predeceased by parents Hildegarde and James Prentice, brother Warren Prentice and wife Scharalot, sister Ruby Harmon and husband Juan, and sister Cathy Mulligan.
The memorial service will be held on Wednesday the 5th of October at 11:00 am at Azle First United Methodist Church. The family has asked that donations be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) in lieu of flowers. Jim was a loving father, grandfather and husband, a devoted friend and a faithful servant of God. He will be sorely missed.
