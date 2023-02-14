Jim Lloyd passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, with his best friend by his side.
Jim loved life and especially loved meeting new people and making the people in his life happy. He never met a stranger, and everyone loved him.
Survivors include sisters, Linda Ramey and Carole Coggins and husband, Gerald; brother Charles Lloyd and wife, Violet; nephews, Eric and wife, Sabrina, Scotty and David Farson; nieces, Laura Docy and husband, Bruce, Lasunda Muse and husband, Ronnie, and Cheryl Lloyd; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; best friends, Roger and Janice Allmon.
Glenn Nobles
1956-2023
William Glenn Nobles died peacefully in his home Friday, February 10, 2023.
Glenn was born in Sherman, Texas on February 1, 1956, to George and JoAnn Nobles. He graduated from Azle High School in 1975.
He loved playing the drums, and he and his brother Joe played music together through the years. He later became an electrician.
Glenn is survived by his brother, Joe Nobles; sister, Michelle Nobles Tanis; nephews, Robert Lynn Nobles and Ryan Tanis; nieces, Emily Nobles, Samantha Tanis, and Nichole Brantley.
He will be greatly missed by all who love him.
