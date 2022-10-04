mini_azle obit Jessie Steel.tif

Jessie Lee Steel, 80, passed away Monday September 26, 2022 in Azle.

 A private family service will be held at a later date. He was born August 16, 1942 in Fort Worth to Clois and Edith (Fletcher) Steel who proceeded him in death along with his wife, Joyce (Lambert) Steel; daughters, Vicky Spiker and Julie Cokenour; brother, Gene Steel.

Jessie is survived by daughters, Jessie Brown and husband Doug, Rhonda Taylor and husband Troy Brannan, Cindy Delarosa and husband Rudy; sisters, Darcus Wright and husband Harold Ray, Brenda Ferguson and husband Gary; brothers, Jimmie Steel and wife Sarah and Gary Steel and wife Fran; grandchildren, Andrew Cokenour and wife Misty, Trisha  Hughes and husband Cameron, Cody Spiker,Barry Taylor, Amy Delarosa, and Ashley Flores and husband Ozzy; son in law; Larry Spiker; sister in law, Sue Steel and numerous great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Jessie was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

