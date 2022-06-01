azle obit Jessica Margraff.jpg

Jessica JoAnne Markgraf Walsh

1982 - 2022

Jessica JoAnne Markgraf Walsh born Nov. 9, 1982, went to be with the Lord May 23, 2022.

Jessica “JJ” touched the lives of so many people.

She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mom, aunt and friend.

She is survived by parents, Mike and Shari Markgraf; husband, Jim Walsh and children Cayden and Rylee Walsh; sisters, Brandy Chazarretta and husband Pete, and their children, Jessie Garcia and Jacob Chazarretta; Candice Bohannon husband Tim and their children Caleb Bohannon and Audrey Bohannon, Shawn Markgraf and wife Denise, their children Ashley Bailey, Riley Markgraf and Austin Marley; uncle Danny Markgraf and his son, Jesse Markgraf.

 She will be dearly missed by many friends and family. Rest in peace.

