Jerry Freeman 1965-2023

Jerry Bob Freeman, 57, passed away on May 4, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family will notify loved ones when a service is scheduled.
Jerry was born on October 14, 1965, to Bobby Ray Freeman and Bettye Louise Ferguson. Jerry had a keen eye and a steady hand that produced beautiful drawings, and he was a welder by trade, transforming materials into works of art.
While his skills as a welder were unparalleled, Jerry had another passion that fueled his spirit— riding his beloved Harley Davidson. The roar of the engine, and the freedom of the open road brought him immeasurable joy.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Vicki Freeman and Linda Freeman Sanders.
He is survived by his son, Josh Freeman; brother Jimmy Freeman; sisters Chonda Butcher, Janna Goodson, Rebecca Hanson, and Amber Freeman; half-brother Casey Ferguson; loving partner Jennifer Gatlin; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
May you ride on, dear Jerry, in the eternal highways of peace and love.
