Jeffery Dean Fuller
1972-2022
Jeffery Dean Fuller, 49, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Weatherford.
He was born December 15, 1972 in Fort Worth to Lonnie Dean and Cynthia Kay (Williams) Fuller. Jeffery was a Christian man who loved the Lord. He was a lineman for Oncor for 30 years. He enjoyed golf, fishing and listening to Alan Jackson. Most of all Jeffery loved spending time with his family.
Jeffery is survived by his daughter, Alexis Messner and her husband Michael; son Andrew Fuller; father, Lonnie Fuller; mother, Cynthia Moores; brother, Steve Kirkbride and his wife Karen; sister, Crystal Fuller and, granddaughter Kenzleigh, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
He was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
