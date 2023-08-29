Javier Alexander “Alex” Colon, 33, of Weatherford, sadly passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Weatherford.
A memorial service was held Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Alexander’s Midway Funeral Home in Springtown.
Alex was born June 26, 1990, in Westchester, New York.
Alex served proudly in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer. He enjoyed historical reenactments, theatre arts, video games, and bowling, where Melissa usually beat him.
Alex loved spending time with his wife Melissa and his two cherished pups Wyatt and Luna. They were the apple of his eye.
He is survived by his wife Melissa DeOrio; sister, Brittney Corley, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Alex also had an adopted sister and brother-in-law, and he adored their children.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Humane Society of North Texas in Alex’s name.
