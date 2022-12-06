Janie Diane Franklin, 68 passed away in her sleep at her home in Azle, Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Graveside Services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at Ash Creek Cemetery, Azle.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022 at White’s Azle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Janie’s name may be made to the local animal shelter.
She joins her son, Michael Morris in heavenly peace.
Left to remember Janie are her husband, Ken Smith; sons, Nathan Rabalais and wife, Jennifer, Keith Morris and wife, Stephanie; stepson, Seth Smith; daughters, Lisa Franklin Davis and husband, Chris, Debbie Rabalais and stepdaughter, Melissa Rosales and husband, Dave; grandkids, Krysta Rabalais, Nicolas Rabalais, Sammy Rabalais, Brianna Rabalais, Angela Rabalais, John Burnham, Samantha Lyons, Savannah Lyons, Dylan Davis, Owen Rosales and Jude Kurtz; great-grandsons, Dean and Jaxon Lower, and Benjamin Burnham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.