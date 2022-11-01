Janet Pappas was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the age of 85 after a courageous battle with cancer.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Biggers Funeral Home, located at 6100 Azle Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas, 76135.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Biggers Funeral Chapel.
She will be buried at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Janet’s name to the Caleb’s Cousins ministry at First Baptist Lakeside, located at 8801 Jacksboro Highway #4339, Fort Worth, TX, 76135
She was born in Marlin, Texas on December 9, 1936. She married Tony Pappas on August 7, 1954. She and Tony recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
They lived in Azle, Texas for 38 years where Janet served as a massage therapist at Azle Therapy for 30 of those years, taking care of many in the community who were hurting or ill.
Janet loved people, her family, and her church. She never met a stranger and truly loved helping and serving others. She faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Lakeside for many years. Her passion there was volunteering on the Caleb’s Cousins Committee, which brought her great joy and many friendships.
Janet was preceded in death by her son, Carl Pappas, and two sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Tony; sister, Rena Mae Raney; daughter, Debbie Pappas Crawford; two grandchildren, Chad Crawford (Leslie) and Clint Crawford (Whitney); five great-grandchildren, Harper, Addison, Keller, Cooper, and Hunter; and one great grandchild on the way, Henry.
