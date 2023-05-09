Jane Crawford
1945-2023
Jane Vick Crawford, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away suddenly from a stroke Friday, April 28, 2023.
Memorial service was held at the Springtown First United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday May 3, 2023.
Jane was born in 1945 to the late Harold and Mildred Wilkerson Vick.
Mrs. Crawford came from a family of teachers and taught math for 30 years in Azle and EMS ISD. She had the heart of a true servant, always wanting to serve where she was needed.
Jane and her husband Art were married for 56 years. They were blessed with two children, Joe Crawford (Kerri) and Vicky Trichel (Gerry). She has four grandchildren, Jake Crawford (Myranda), Grant, Garrison, and Gage Trichel and a great-grandson, James Crawford.
She is survived by her husband, Art Crawford; children, Joe Crawford and Vicky Trichel; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Linda Brown (Ronnie) and her family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First United Methodist Church of Springtown or an education charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.