James “Paul” Reed, 95, of Azle went home to the Lord on Saturday, October 9, 2022.
Memorial services will be 10 am on Tuesday, October 18 at Azle Christian Church.
Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 17 from 6 – 8pm at White’s Funeral Home in Azle.
He was born the second of four boys on October 30, 1926 to Earl & Pansy Reed in Azle. He attended
Azle schools (including the Liberty Schoolhouse) and graduated from Baylor University with a
civil engineering degree.
He was married to Iona Yeary (the love of his life) from 1958 until her death in 1994. He was
also married to Betsy Floyd (a highlight in his later years) from 2004 until her passing in 2007.
He served for a short time in the US Army. Then he primarily worked overseas in communications
for Bell Telephone Co, Aramco, Philco, and Philco-Ford. After returning to the states, he
worked at Lockheed Martin. After “retirement” he continued to work as a contractor and took
up ranching.
Some childhood experiences that Paul says had an impact on him were: church involvement,
being baptized in Eagle Mountain Lake, visits to Grandma Jones to get candy, listen to the
battery-operated radio (there was no electricity in the house).
Paul said he would like to be remembered as a friend to all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl & Pansy Reed; brothers, Earl Jr, Truett, and Hugh;
wives, Iona and Betsy.
He is survived by nephews, Tom Reed, Rick Reed (Brenda); and nieces, Sherri Gibson, Darla Bell;
along with many great, great-great, great-great-great nieces and nephews. Also, special friends
Glen & Linda Coffey, and John & Sondra Williams, and his loving church family at Azle Christian
Church.
