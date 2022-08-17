Azle, TX (76020)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.