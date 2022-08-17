James Michael Powers
1944-2022
James Michael Powers "Doc," 78 years old, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022, at his home in Azle, Texas.
James was born on April 7, 1944 to LaVerne Ralph and Daisey Clara "Buck" Powers in Port Huron, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his father, LaVerne Ralph Powers; mother, Daisy Clara "Buck" Powers; brother, Robert Ralph Powers; sister, Patricia Ann Powers (Gierlock.)
James is survived by sons, Culley Wayne Powers and Chris Michael Powers; sister, Ann Lund; sister-in-law, Carolyn Sue Powers; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.