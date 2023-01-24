James W McCracken passed away on January 17, 2023, with his family by his side.
Celebration of life will be held February 4 at 1 p.m. at 247 Sunset Dr. in Springtown, Texas.
James has been called may things like Jim, Dad, Pawpaw, Uncle Jim and McNasty.
Jim had a passion for life and could take any bad day and make it better! Always making jokes and having full-on conversations with random people he met.
He leaves behind his wife, Judy McCracken; children, Lisa Wade, Donald Perry Jr., Kim Franks, Treasure Ben-Levi, and Rocksan Rangel; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandkids; three brothers; two sisters; and many nephews and nieces.
