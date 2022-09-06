James Lonnie “Butch” Howard, 78, passed from this life Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in Azle, Texas.
Memorial Services to be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at Azleland Memorial; viewing at 1 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
James was born Aug. 7, 1944 to Robert William and Ruby Mae Howard in Freer, Texas. A jack of all trades and a lover of books; James spent most of his time helping others figure out solutions to life’s dilemmas. He enjoyed traveling, with backroads being his favorite. He found joy in the small things and most of all he loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons C. Michael Hadaway, Michael D. and Darrell K. Rachal; and granddaughter Christian A. Rachal.
James is survived by his wife of 44 years Linda; children Nancy Dawn, Stacy Todd, Cynthia Inez, Bobby Lynn, Selina Denise, Bryant Lee and Cory Lane; sister Wanell Smith; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Throughout the years, “Butch” has touched many lives, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
