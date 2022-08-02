James “J.D.” Nettles
1978-2022
James “J.D.” Nettles passed away suddenly on July 31, 2022, at age 44.
Services will be held at Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Avenue Fort Worth Texas 76135. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 4 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday August 5 at 10 a.m.
JD was born on June 8, 1978, in Webster, Texas to David and Tanya Nettles. J.D. graduated from Azle High School in 1996 and after a short college career he returned home to run the family convenience store for 20 years. In June of 2000 JD married Heidi and together they have three children Kate, Kollin and Sydney. J.D. enjoyed cooking, anything outdoors, especially being on the lake but most of all his family.
JD is proceeded in death by his grandparents Kenneth and Syble Pannell; grandfather Jim Nettles; uncle Bobby Pannell and cousin Nathan Pannell.
He is survived and desperately missed by his parents David and Tanya Nettles; wife Heidi Nettles; children Kate, Kollin and Sydney Nettles; sister Shannon Gonzales and husband Nick; grandmother Jean Nettles; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
