James D. Lynn, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Springtown, Texas.
He was born January 25, 1938, in Newark, Ohio to Orrien K. Lynn and Zelda W. Scaggs.
Jim graduated from San Mateo High School, received his BA from the University of the Pacific, and then attended the Drew University School of Theology and Princeton Theological Seminary where he received his PhD. He was a United Methodist pastor serving churches in New Jersey and California. His interests included church history and Biblical archeology. Jim enjoyed teaching at various junior colleges while serving the church. He was an avid runner and loved basketball, hiking, and backpacking.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne J. Lynn; sons, David L. Lynn and Jonathan M. Lynn; and daughters, Pamela L. Willover, Terri L. Sapien, and Angela J. Thomas; as well as 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, along with his son, David E. Thomas.
