On the morning of March 25, 2023, Jackie Lee Smith of Azle, Texas passed away peacefully of natural causes. He was being visited and comforted by family members at the time of his passing. Jack was 87 years old.
Jack’s family will host a memorial service on Monday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m. The service will be at Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Chapel, 6009 Wedgewood Dr., Fort Worth. Interment will follow at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas at 1:30 p.m.
Jack was born in the town of Farwell, Pennsylvania on March 17, 1936, to Howard Samuel Smith and Orlinda Margaret Stiner. Jack was the third of four children. He was born in the middle of the historical St. Patrick’s Day flood where more than 100 people died. The doctor was called to the residence at midnight. The flood waters were rising, the roads were under water. The only way the doctor could get to the residence was by riding the towns yard engine, which was a locomotive specially designed to operate in the terminal yard, through three feet of water.
In high school, Jack was considered an exemplary athlete in football and basketball. He was the football team’s Captain and quarterback. He graduated from Renovo High School in 1954. After high school, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on June 18, 1954, and was honorably discharged on March 22, 1963. Jack worked in the trucking/logistics industry for many years. Prior to his retirement, he was owner operator of a specialized flooring company, Amazing Surfaces.
Jack was a life-long exercise and sports enthusiast. On Christmas morning, 2022, he was showing his grandchildren how many push-ups he could do. He was also an ardent Texas Rangers and Washington Redskins fan.
Active in his church community, Jack, who, friendly by nature, shared the gospel with all he came in contact with. He always had gospel tracts and a kind word to share.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Orlinda Smith, his wife Donna (Friese) Smith, his daughter Deborah Merkle, his brothers Donald Smith, and Pete Smith, his sister Marlene Davis, and his grandson Seth Smith.
Jack is survived by his children, Michael Smith (Yolanda) of McKinney, TX; Cynthia Smith of Simms, TX; Gary Smith (Terri) of Azle, TX; Cheryl O’Fiesh (Fred) of Davidsonville, MD; Kathy Lacey (Adrian) of Upper Marlboro, MD; and (Granddaughter) Amanda Weeks (Chris) of Memphis, TN, whom Jack raised as his own. Jack had 16 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
A special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Eagle Crest Villa, and Azle Manor. Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring…you did all of these, magnificently. Thank you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.