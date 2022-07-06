Jack Ray Morris
1958-2022
Jack Ray Morris, 64, of Azle passed away on Tuesday, June 28 at home.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Jack was born in Fort Worth to E.A. and Peggy Morris. Jack was a long-time resident of Azle and was a manager for Taco Bell and later Whataburger. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Morris of Azle; daughter Laurie Mishio and husband Josh; son Justin Morris and wife Ashton; daughter Kristen Morris; brothers Charles and Harry Morris; sister Joyce Martin; six grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
