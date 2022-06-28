Hurene Page Morrow
1936-2022
Hurene Page Morrow was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Fort Worth and passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Azle. After graduating Azle High School, she married the love of her life James Eddie Morrow, on May 5, 1955.
A Celebration of her Life was held at Ash Creek Baptist Church on June 28, 2022, at 2 p.m.
Hurene was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie; son, James Farley; parents, Hubert & Irene Page; & brother-in-law, Jay Woody Morrow.
Hurene was a woman that you would never see without her lipstick and earrings. She loved her home & family in Azle. She was so full of love & always taking care of someone.
One of her favorite things to do was have friends and family to her home for get-togethers. She was a descendant of one of the founding families of Ash Creek Baptist Church. She worked in the office at the local hospital and was co-owner of The Young Set. She supported her husband with the National Association of Postmasters of the United States. Although he held the role, she did most of the work.
She was active in the community and held roles on the boards of the Ash Creek Cemetery Association, the Azle Historical Museum, Azle Chamber of Commerce and Planning & Zoning Committee.
Throughout her 85 years on this earth, she loved to travel with her family & friends. A few of her favorite places were Alaska, Seattle, Colorado, California, Boston & NYC.
Hurene enjoyed being with her family, sitting on the back porch & visiting with everyone who stopped by, or just reading a book. She was very proud of her girls and grandkids for all of their accomplishments. She will be missed dearly by all those that knew her.
She leaves behind her two daughters & their husband, Mary D’Ann & Jeff Anderson, Amanda Irene & Mike Fowler; grandchildren, Carson Joseph & Olivia Paige Anderson, Cayden James & Colby Ray Fowler.
