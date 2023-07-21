Howard Arthur Cherry passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2023, at the age of 84.
He graduated from Azle High School in 1957.Howard played the drums all his life in Country & Western bands and at his church.
Howard was preceded in death by his father, Arthur P. Cherry and mother, Lela Cherry.
Survivors include children, Michael and Leanne Cherry, Todd and Karen Cherry, Craig and Laurel Cherry, Jana Monk, Brandon Cherry and Carmen Miller; siblings Doyle and Theresa Cherry, Sharon Rogers, Glorene and Tommy Roden, James and Kathy Cherry; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many friends.
Memorials may be made to the Parker County Animal Shelter, 403 Hickory Lane, Weatherford, Texas 76086, in Howard's name.
