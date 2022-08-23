Granville G. Martin III (a/k/a “Randy, The Lone Wolf”) age 65, passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at Biggers Funeral Home. Funeral service was 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Biggers Funeral Chapel.
Randy was born May 3, 1957 in Seminole, Texas to Granville G. Martin, Jr. and Jannette D. Martin.
Randy was the owner of Just Right House Movers, LLC. He had a love and passion for house moving, however, nothing compared to his love for his family, especially when it came to going to the movies and playing the Marble Game.
He is preceded in death by his father Granville G. Martin, Jr., siblings Walter D. Martin, Russell W. Martin; children Granville G. Martin IV, Mark H. Martin and Shala D. Covington.
Randy is survived by the love of his life, Judy K. Martin of 38 years; mother Jannette; siblings Robert Martin, Johnny Morton and wife Cherie, Tonya Ferguson and husband Danny; children Zack Martin and wife Alicia, Tommy Stevens and wife Jennifer, Tammy Taylor and husband Scott, Latisha Coleman, Shantel Slaton, Hannah Martin, Gabriel Martin, Joshua Martin multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.