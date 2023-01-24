Grace Imogene Johnston “Johnnie” Hunter was born February 1, 1926. She passed January 13, 2023.
She graduated Valedictorian from Rhome High School in 1943, completed her studies at Brantley Draughon Business College in Fort Worth, worked as a stenographer, full-time mother/homemaker, and legal secretary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Kyle Hunter (Azle’s first veterinarian), her granddaughter Kami Deann Hunter, great-granddaughter Ellanie Rose Cox, her parents, and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her children, David, Paul, Byron, and Donna, children by marriage, David Cox, Jene Hunter, Nancy Hunter, and Linda Stell, grandchildren Eric Hunter, wife Loretta, Sean Hunter, Jeff Hunter, Stephanie Howard, James Howard, wife Joana, Anna Hunter Counts, husband Austin, Kyle Hunter, wife Amanda, Sarah Cox, Will Cox, and Hunter Cox, 17 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nephews and nieces.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. She was deeply cherished and will be deeply missed.
