Gerald "Ray" Carpenter, 75, was called home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2023. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Gerald "Ray" Carpenter, 75, of Azle from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Reno City Hall Building located at 195 W. Reno Road Azle, Texas.
Born on August 23, 1947, Ray grew up in Crockett, Texas and eventually settled in Azle, Texas with his beloved wife, Stella "Flapper" Carpenter, whom he married on February 6, 1971.
Together, they raised three children and were blessed with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Ray was a hardworking man and his love for his family was evident in everything he did.
Ray is preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Flapper; his parents, Hubert and Rosie "Irene" Carpenter; his brother Roy Carpenter; and his great-grandson Wyatt Rister.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his sister, Sue and her husband Gene Allen; his brother, Joe and his wife Valerie Carpenter; his son Sonny Pierce; his daughters Cindy and her husband David Ford and Candi Rister; his grandchildren Amy Pierce, Rebecka Wells, Krystal and her husband Rusty McMaster, Chris Jones, Zachary Ford and wife Maria, Cody Rister and wife Savannah; and his great- grandchildren, Kinlee McMaster, Wade Rister, Kristen and Agustina Ford, Drew, Haydee and Riley Wells.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his family takes comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace, resting in the arms of his Savior.
