George Kelsey Mosley was born August 25, 1947 in Columbia, Mississippi.
He passed away peacefully Sept. 3, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Interment will be Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery.
Butch proudly served his country with the 1st Cavalry in Vietnam 1967-1969. He also proudly served in the Air Force 1972-1991. He was an aircraft electrician and cross trained into the gunner career field. The highlight of his Air Force career was being assigned to Andersen AFB, Guam from 1981-1984 as a tail gunner on a B-52D. He also flew in the B-52G and the B-52H while stationed at Loring AFB, Maine; Ellsworth AFB, SD and lastly Carswell AFB, Texas. After serving in the Army and retiring as Master Sergeant from the Air Force, he worked for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department and finally the United States Postal Service.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW, currently supporting Post 5617 in White Settlement, Texas. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 315 in Box Elder, South Dakota.
He was an avid supporter of the University of Alabama football team. He believed Bear Bryant walked on water. He also, of course, was a huge Nick Saban fan. Roll Tide!! He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and let’s not forget, Budweiser.
He is survived by his wife, Freda of Limestone, Maine; son Rich; daughter Kristi; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren: his brother, Richard and wife Jan of Bellevue, Nebraska; his sister, Kay Davis of Cropwell, Alabama; two nieces, one nephew and their families. He also had many friends and people that will miss their Uncle Grandpa Butch tremendously.
