Frederick Clifford Weaver Jr.
1934-2022
Fred Weaver, Jr. went to his heavenly home on April 22, 2022. He was born October 14, 1934. A lifelong resident of Azle, he graduated from Azle High School in 1953.
Fred married his high school sweetheart Jacqueline Emanuel on September 3, 1954. In 1987 Fred founded Community Bible Fellowship.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bessie Weaver, and by his son, Fred Weaver III.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Jacqueline, son Clinton and wife LaDonnya, son Bryan and wife Crystal; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.