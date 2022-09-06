Frances Love Akers, 88, of Azle, went to be with the Lord, Sept. 3, 2022, with her family by her side. Visitation from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Greenwood. Celebration of Life will be at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Frances was born to the late Watsy Thomas Crites and Lela Mae Roddy, Feb 8, 1934, in McLennan County, Texas. A 1951 graduate of Polytechnic High School, Frances worked her entire 32 year career at First of Fort Worth Bank/ Bank of America In downtown.
Frances was married to the late Buddy D. Akers for 50 years. She was a wonderfully caring and attentive mother, mama, and great-mama, aunt, and friend. She loved classic country western and current pop music and loved dancing to all music. She lived a quiet, content life in Azle, and immensely adored her time with family, especially during holidays and birthdays. Her memory remains in our hearts forever.
Survivors include her daughter Darla Crowder (Brian), son Brian Akers (Denise), daughter Leslie Simmons (JRicky), daughter Lisa Glasco (Brad); grandchildren: Jennifer Palazzolo, Jennifer Decker, Kristin Ramos, Trenton, Chelsea and Megan Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Reese Palazzolo, Cohen Ramos, and soon to be baby Decker; brother Jerry Crites (Judy).
