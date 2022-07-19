Frances Ann Holsomback
1943-2022
Frances Ann Holsomback, 78, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home in Springtown.
Funeral was at 12 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at Alexander's Midway, Springtown.
Visitation started at 11 a.m. on Monday, prior to the service. Burial followed at Goshen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Cook Children’s Hospital or St Jude.
Ann was born Dec. 27, 1943 in Gatesville to Lawrence and Vera Herring. They both preceded her in death along with two brothers and her granddaughter, Haley Mobley. She married her sweetheart in 1961 and they moved to Springtown in 1968. Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, J.T. Holsomback and wife, Wendy; daughters Starla Irby and husband Philip, Tisha Mobley and husband, Michael and Tomi Jean Vaeth and husband, Nathan; her sister, Lanell Hill and husband Harold; 17 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
