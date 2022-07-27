Eulan (Bill) Wilson Abbott
1938-2022
Eulan (Bill) Wilson Abbott, Sr. 83, of went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Funeral was at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at The Word at Lakeside Church of God, 9396 Confederate Park Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76135. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76107.
Bill was born Sept. 29, 1938, in Eustace, Texas to Fred Ervin and Lucille (Kirkpatrick) Abbott. He graduated from C.F. Brewer High School in 1958. Bill worked for Motheral Printing Company from 1958 to 2005.
He was very involved in all five of his children’s activities in school through PTA, athletics booster and band boosters for the White Settlement ISD. He was a member of the Lakeside Church of God for 65 years where he was Sunday School Superintendent for 48 years, Pastor’s Council member, greeter and Prayer Warriors leader.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myra Jo (Hanson) Abbott; daughter, Cheryl Lynn (Abbott) Little; and two brothers, Varrel Abbott and Ivan Abbott.
Survivors include his brother, Royce Dean Abbott and wife, Gloria; sons, Eulan Wilson Abbott, Jr., and wife, Darla and Dennis Keith Abbott; daughters, Jo Elaine James and husband, Mark, Sr., and Carol Gwen Hatfield and husband, Robert (Bob); 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
