Ethan Jordan Jernigan
1997-2022
Ethan Jordan Jernigan passed away April 22, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
A service to celebrate Ethan's life was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville. Interment will follow at Rolling Oaks Memorial Center in Coppell. For a complete obituary please visit www.mulkeymason.com
Ethan was born June 10, 1997, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He attended school in Azle ISD and remained a long-time resident of the community.
Ethan is survived by his parents, his brother, and three grandparents: Joshua Jernigan, Rebecca Jungman Jernigan, Joshua “Jay” Jernigan, Billie Jameson Ansley, and Gene and Betty Bevil. He was blessed with a large extended family including many uncles, aunts, cousins, and honorary family members.
