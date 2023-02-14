Elza Ree “E.R.” Evans, 86, of Azle passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9,2023 in Fort Worth.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in White’s Azle Chapel.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023 in White’s Azle Chapel.
Burial in Springtown Cemetery.
E.R. was born in Hartman, Arkansas on December 10, 1936 to Virgle Lee and Martha Rebecca Burnett Evans. He graduated from Hartman High School and served his country with the Army National Guard.
E.R. lived his life to the fullest from building and racing race cars in his early years to working on aircrafts until he retired.
E.R. is preceded in death by his wife, Allie Evans; his parents; in-laws, Elisha Owen and Allie Odessa Mann; and eight brothers and sisters.
E.R. is survived by his daughters, Teresa and Patricia Evans; grandchildren, Jason Downes and Brandie Boyle and husband, John; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kaylee, Kinsley, Jaiden, Timber and Saige;several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.