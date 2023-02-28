Dwayne Ray Hopkins passed away February 20, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. March 11, 2023 at Way of the Cross Church, 247 Sunset Dr., Springtown.
Dwayne was born June 10, 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas to James and Ina Hopkins.
He worked as a contractor and was happily retired. He was married to the love of his life, "Bunny" for 48 years.
He loved working outside and would start hanging Christmas lights in October. His family will miss gardening with him.
Dwayne was an avid fisherman and was blessed to leave this earth doing what he loved most. His favorite place to be was on the Brazos River.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ina, along with many other family members.
Dwayne is survived by his wife, Lynn "Bunny" Hopkins; daughters Latashua Kendrick and Crystal Hillier; son Dwayne Ray "D.J." Hopkins Jr.; six grandchildren, Addam Wright, Angelea Wright and Kamylle Wright, Christian Nelson, and Brayden and Riley Hillier; and five great-grandchildren.
