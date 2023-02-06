Drenda Daishell Turner, 61, of Weatherford, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Services will be Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. at White’s Funeral Home in Azle. Interment will be at Ash Creek Cemetery, Azle.
Drenda was born November 9,1961 to Ray and Bronda Lindsey. She graduated from Azle High School in 1980. In 1986, she married Shelby Turner, and remained married until her death. She was the loving mother of Robert, Britney and Meyghan.
Drenda was a lover of all animals, including her beloved dog, Puggy. She also enjoyed going to yard sales and could make anything beautiful from the deals she found. Drenda loved working in the yard and being outside. Above all, her greatest love was her family. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Drenda loved her 7 grandchildren who affectionately called her Nana.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Bronda Lindsey.
Survivors include husband, Shelby Turner of Weatherford; son, Robert Reed and wife, Katy of Lakeside; daughters, Britney Hale of Weatherford and Meyghen Davis of Burleson; numerous grandchildren; and sister, Vanda Richardson and husband, Gary of Agnes.
