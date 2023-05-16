Doyle L. Spurlin, 79, passed away at home in Lakeside, Texas following an illness.
Celebration of Life is at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at First Baptist Church Lakeside, 8801 Jacksboro Hwy., Fort Worth, Texas 76135. Pastor Dr. Jim Brewer will officiate.
Doyle was born in Jeana, Louisiana to Edward and Christine Parks Spurlin. He was raised in Springtown, Texas.
Doyle was a Vietnam Veteran and went into the United States Navy in 1960. He served four tours, including Vietnam until 1966. Following the navy in 1978, he was self-employed and went into the Fire Safety Supply business with his brother Bob, Fire & Safety Equipment Company. Then in 1980 he and his wife opened their own company, BM Fire & Supply. They retired in 1989. Doyle has been a member of First Baptist Church Lakeside for 24 years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jay D. Alexander; mother, Christine Parks Carroll; stepdad, William “Chief” Carroll; father, Edward Spurlin; brothers, Bill Spurlin, Bob Spurlin, and sister, Joyce.
Doyle is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Janet Spurlin; daughter, Jaime Spurlin Doremus and husband, Jimmy Doremus of Springtown, daughter, Jana Alexander Shue of Paradise, son, Joe A. Alexander of Dallas, daughter-in-law, Janice Alexander of El Paso; grandchildren, Leisha Mazanec and husband, Jason of Paradise, Brandon Shue of Paradise, Joseph Doremus and wife, Danielle of Fort Worth, Jordan Doremus and wife, Traci Doremus of Springtown, Jayson Alexander and wife, Maggie of Fort Worth, Jackson Alexander and wife, Sarah of San Antonio, and Maggie Locklear and husband, Ty of Fairhope, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Doremus of Fort Worth, Hudson Mazanec of Paradise, Jocelyne Locklear of Fairhope, Alabama, Paislee Heath of Springtown; and numerous cousins, other family members and friends.
