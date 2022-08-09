Dorothy Irene Tucker
1929-2022
Dorothy Irene Tucker went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, with her family by her side.
A Celebration of Life service will at 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Lakeside, 8801 Jacksboro Hwy, Ft. Worth, Texas.
Dorothy was born May 26, 1929 in Charleston, South Carolina. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Lakeside in Lake Worth, Texas for over 50 years, where she served as a beloved Sunday School teacher and member of the choir. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who loved singing, crafting, and traveling.
Dorothy was an avid hairdresser for over 60 years and spent many years teaching at the local beauty college in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Waman Sim Tucker Sr., her parents George and Minnie Durr, three sisters: Carrie, Eva, and Nancy, four brothers: Harold, Robert (Robbie), Adam, and Johnny, and her grandsons: James Eugene Pestello III and Waman Sim Tucker III.
She is survived by her sister: Letha Wade, her three children: Zelda Ann Tucker, Rena Jo Sousa, and Waman Sim Tucker Jr. and wife Annie, her four grandchildren: Toni Pestello, Kimber Cole and husband Mike, Kasie Moore, and Brian Tucker (Elaine) and 11 great grandchildren: Allexus, Meagan, Elijah, Rylee, Madison, Olivia, Callie, Brody, Roman, Cayden, and Tonya.
Her family will be forever grateful for the loving care and support provided by Christus VNA Hospice-San Antonio.
