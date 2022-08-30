Dorothy Darline Nutt was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Aug. 22, 2022. A memorial service in her honor will be held at Azle Church of Christ on Sept. 2, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Darline was born on July 27, 1939 in Colorado City, Texas but has called Azle her home for more than 80 years.
She is survived by her husband, Noel (Jim) Nutt, Jr. who she was married to for 63 years, her three daughters, Debbie, Diana and Tammy and their husbands, 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
