Donald Gene Summers, Sr. was born March 10, 1941, and went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 19, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Longview, Texas, but did not reside there very long. His father was an evangelist/preacher/pastor at many churches over the years, so the family moved accordingly.
Don was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
Don was a very successful business owner starting from scratch that began in a storage building many years ago. It grew very fast and became a strong and integral part of the building inspection industry. His employees included many of his family members, which gave true meaning to the phrase “Family Owned and Operated”. His gift of gab contributed to his success as he never met a stranger. He would start up a conversation with anyone and everyone he met. When asked “how do you know that?” about the person he just met, he would simply reply “I asked them”. There were so many things that was so special about him. He had the voice of an angel and used it often in the many churches that his dad and his brother pastored.
Don’s passion was anything cars, mostly classics. He repaired and rebuilt cars and trucks his entire life. He had many projects going that kept him going. Although unable to complete some of them, he would talk about how he wanted them to be finished. Being an avid racing fan, he always claimed to be a “Nascar driver in another life”. His sister remembers him as a relentless tease as only a brother and sister could share. Don’s immediate family will miss his life’s funny stories he shared at special mealtimes together.
Don was adamant about helping the less fortunate and, even in his death, was an organ donor for, as he always said, anything useable. He had many issues with several types of cancer. He was home with family that loved him very much when the Lord called him home. Don will be missed by everyone that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lester Summers, his mother, Mary Summers, his father- and mother in-law, Herman and Lois Hicks, daughter-in-law Joyce Summers, and ex-son-in-law Mason Kervin, as well as extended family members.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years and 7 months, Johnnie Hicks-Summers, two children, Donald Summers, Jr and Jonna Summers-Kervin, 4 grandchildren Patricia Summers, Samuel Summers, Lauren Kervin and Christopher Kervin; 2 great grandchildren, Kaydence Rodriguez and Layla Kervin-Lee. A sister Helen Jones and Paul, 2 brothers David Summers and Louise, Robert Summers and JoAn and many nieces and nephews.
His love and devotion to his wife and family went beyond words.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.